HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

HPQ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. 25,554,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,664,131. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

