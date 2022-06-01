HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. 25,554,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,664,131. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

