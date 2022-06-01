HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.29.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. 25,554,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,664,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in HP by 176.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.