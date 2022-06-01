H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Update

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,900 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 576,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.6 days.

HRUFF traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. 21,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

