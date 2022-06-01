Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 23.9% in May

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HGTXU stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 89,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,326. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

