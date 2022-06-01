Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 23.9% in May

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of HGTXU stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 89,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,326. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.67.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU)
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.