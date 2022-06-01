Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. 655,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,778. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William John Scheessele bought 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $49,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $49,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $116,698 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

