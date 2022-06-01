Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYMC stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 77,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,396,217. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 12.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 100.07% and a negative return on equity of 4,170.48%. The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $7,192,008.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hycroft Mining by 1,749.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,627 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

