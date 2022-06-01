I-Mab (IMAB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) in the last few weeks:

5/31/2022 – I-Mab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/31/2022 – I-Mab had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – I-Mab had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – I-Mab had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $35.00.

5/25/2022 – I-Mab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2022 – I-Mab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/28/2022 – I-Mab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2022 – I-Mab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2022 – I-Mab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2022 – I-Mab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/2/2022 – I-Mab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of IMAB stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. 21,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,495. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

