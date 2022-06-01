I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

IMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

NASDAQ IMAB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,696,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,109. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

