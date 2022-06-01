IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IBEX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 55.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.69. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

