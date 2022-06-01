ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in ICL Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,018,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,873,000 after purchasing an additional 923,308 shares in the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 107,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter.

ICL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.