ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ICL Group Ltd is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors. The company’s operating segment includes Fertilizers, Industrial Products and Performance Products. Fertilizers segment is engaged in the production of standard, granular, fine red and white potash. Industrial Products segment produces flame retardants. Performance Products segment produces specialty phosphates, such as technical, food grade and electronic grade phosphoric acid, phosphate salts, food additives and wildfire safety products, as well as alumina and other chemicals. ICL Group Ltd, formerly known as Israel Chemicals Ltd, is based in Israel. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE ICL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. 1,827,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 65.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ICL Group by 3,128.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 194,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 201,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ICL Group by 64.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 688,833 shares during the last quarter.

ICL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

