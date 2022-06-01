Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 382,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,348,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,972,000. 35.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iconic Sports Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ICNC stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.