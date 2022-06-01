Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 213,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPWR opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

