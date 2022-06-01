IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $31.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.74% from the company’s current price.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

IGMS stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $713.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.13. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $99.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $308,535 over the last ninety days. 55.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

