iHuman (NYSE:IH) vs. American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Financial Comparison

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -3.95% -5.86% -3.28% American Public Education 3.09% 2.92% 1.79%

26.3% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

iHuman has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iHuman and American Public Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $148.25 million 0.90 -$5.81 million ($0.10) -25.00 American Public Education $418.80 million 0.63 $17.75 million $0.80 17.43

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iHuman and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A American Public Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Public Education has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given American Public Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than iHuman.

Summary

American Public Education beats iHuman on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

