Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Announces GBX 4.70 Dividend

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 735 ($9.30) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 845.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,063.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £974.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76. Impax Asset Management Group has a one year low of GBX 649.58 ($8.22) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.08) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
Featured Stories
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.