Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Announces GBX 4.70 Dividend

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 735 ($9.30) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 845.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,063.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £974.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76. Impax Asset Management Group has a one year low of GBX 649.58 ($8.22) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.08) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Sally Bridgeland purchased 6,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.73) per share, with a total value of £50,880 ($64,372.47). Also, insider Ian Simm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.44), for a total transaction of £19,888 ($25,161.94).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

