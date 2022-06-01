Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.007757.

OTCMKTS:INCZY opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

