Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 106,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,777. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $416.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $4,542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

