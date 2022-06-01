Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of IIPR opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

