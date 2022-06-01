Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

INVZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. 4,071,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,628. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,504.39% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,598,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 48.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 59,554 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

