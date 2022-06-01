Insider Buying: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BOOT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.70. 615,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,166. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.79 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

