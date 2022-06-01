Insider Buying: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Purchases 2,201 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Joseph Morris Kochansky purchased 2,201 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,389.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at $47,672.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CWAN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. 18,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.