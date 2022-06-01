Insider Buying: Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Purchases 1,350 Shares of Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) insider Tim Smith acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,056 ($38.66) per share, for a total transaction of £41,256 ($52,196.36).

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,050 ($38.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,344.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,528.38. Cranswick plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,824 ($35.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,200 ($53.14). The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.66.

Get Cranswick alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 55.60 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($54.40) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($55.67) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cranswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.