Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Purchases 594 Shares of Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Francesca Ecsery purchased 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 836 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.84 ($6,282.69).
Francesca Ecsery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Francesca Ecsery purchased 5,936 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 842 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £49,981.12 ($63,235.22).
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Francesca Ecsery purchased 618 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 867 ($10.97) per share, for a total transaction of £5,358.06 ($6,778.92).
LON:FCIT traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 831 ($10.51). 320,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 837.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 866.28. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 767.21 ($9.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 953 ($12.06). The company has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.
F&C Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
