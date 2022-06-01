Insider Buying: Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Insider Acquires 634 Shares of Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) insider Laura Kate Hagan bought 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,575 ($19.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($12,633.48).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 1,538 ($19.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.26. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,451 ($18.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,871 ($36.32). The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,698.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,109.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FEVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 1,650 ($20.88) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.24) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.71) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,192.50 ($27.74).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

