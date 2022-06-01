Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires 643 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider John Kingman bought 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £1,665.37 ($2,107.00).

Shares of LON LGEN traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 254.60 ($3.22). The company had a trading volume of 32,430,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,707,229. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.92). The stock has a market cap of £15.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 259.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 276.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.34) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.14) to GBX 400 ($5.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.11) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.83 ($4.34).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

