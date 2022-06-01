Insider Buying: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Buys 6,315 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Joshua Horowitz acquired 2,000 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Joshua Horowitz acquired 1,114 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $7,742.30.

Shares of Limbach stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 94,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,337. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Limbach by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

