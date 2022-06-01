Insider Buying: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CFO Purchases 18,700 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Kaseta purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $74,987.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 1,314,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.33. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LQDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.
Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidia (LQDA)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.