Insider Buying: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CFO Purchases 18,700 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Kaseta purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $74,987.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 1,314,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.33. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 144.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 35,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 535.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 97,754 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $1,850,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

