Insider Buying: Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) CEO Acquires 41,700 Shares of Stock

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) CEO Philip L. Rafnson bought 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,074,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,793.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MITQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 59,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,112. Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moving iMage Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

