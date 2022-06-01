Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT) Insider Buys 14,778 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Sarah Gordon Wild acquired 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £49,801.86 ($63,008.43).

Shares of LON ONT traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 322 ($4.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,019,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,641. The company has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 337.31. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 239 ($3.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 736 ($9.31).

Several research firms have issued reports on ONT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.99) to GBX 710 ($8.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.86) to GBX 500 ($6.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

