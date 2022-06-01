Insider Buying: Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) CEO Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) CEO John Merris purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:DTC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,374. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.
About Solo Brands (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
