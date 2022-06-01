Insider Buying: Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) CEO Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) CEO John Merris purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,374. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $183,224,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

