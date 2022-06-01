Insider Selling: Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Insider Sells 18,513 Shares of Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 18,513 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $111,263.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,870.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Arhaus stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 330,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,858. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 136.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

