Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells 3,620 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $69,178.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,405.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,647. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

