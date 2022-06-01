Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Sells 5,608 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $107,168.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,482.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BIGC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. 1,370,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after buying an additional 105,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,703 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,389,000 after purchasing an additional 410,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $113,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

