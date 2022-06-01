Insider Selling: Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) CFO Sells 496,203 Shares of Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $387,038.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,769,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BRDS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Bird Global Inc has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRDS shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Craft Ventures GP I LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth about $166,271,000. Valor Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth about $137,437,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth about $75,919,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth about $39,443,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,356,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

