Insider Selling: Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) COO Sells 238,471 Shares of Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $186,007.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,873.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BRDS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,388. Bird Global Inc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRDS shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDS. Craft Ventures GP I LLC purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth $166,271,000. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth $137,437,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth $75,919,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth $39,443,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth $23,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

