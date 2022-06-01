Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells 670 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 670 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $20,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BXMT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $31.04. 814,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 239.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 166,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 369.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.