Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells 670 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 670 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $20,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BXMT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $31.04. 814,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 239.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 166,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 369.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.