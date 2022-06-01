Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) CAO Sells 703 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 334.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 231.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 834,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,331,000 after buying an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

