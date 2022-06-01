Insider Selling: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Sells 33,900 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total transaction of C$3,553,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,868 shares in the company, valued at C$11,200,835.08.

CCA traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$104.43. The stock had a trading volume of 74,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of C$93.80 and a 1-year high of C$123.07.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.5799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCA shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.67.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.