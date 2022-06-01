Insider Selling: Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) SVP Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Hoberman sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $17,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRD-A traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,013 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

