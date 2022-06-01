Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Major Shareholder Sells 2,156,391 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $39,656,030.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $472,944,365.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,707. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

