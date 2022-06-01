Insider Selling: Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CAO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $152.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,255,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $159.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day moving average is $126.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

