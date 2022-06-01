Insider Selling: Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FANG traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,637. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $159.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.