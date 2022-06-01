Insider Selling: Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Sells 2,999 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,120. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.33 and a 200-day moving average of $221.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dollar General by 11.4% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 40.2% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 97,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

