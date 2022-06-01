Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,177.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.85. 5,562,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $91.52 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after buying an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.