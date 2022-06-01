Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Sells 1,428 Shares of Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FORR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $986.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

