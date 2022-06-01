Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $126,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,255.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FDP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 142,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,933. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 43.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 39.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

