Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 257,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $90.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.65 and a beta of 0.87. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $838,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

