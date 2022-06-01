Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells 732 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total value of $242,065.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nancy Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82.

NYSE:MCK traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $322.21. 1,285,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,440. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.33 and a 200 day moving average of $277.02.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

